Hi there!

A few months ago, I offered to review developer portfolios on Twitter:

I got so many replies! A couple hundred developers were willing to share their portfolios with me, and I went through as many as I could over the next couple of weeks.

I found I kept giving the same feedback over and over. Most developers seemed to be following a template, and that template is not optimized for appealing to prospective employers. Some of these sites were very well-built and polished… but almost all of them missed the mark when it comes to helping them get hired.

This book is an instruction manual for creating a portfolio site that stands out to prospective employers. I've taken everything I know on the subject and condensed it into a 70-page book. If you're looking to break into the industry, my hope is that this book will give you a serious edge.

I started reviewing portfolio sites in the first place because I know how powerful they can be, especially for folks early in their career.

There is a lot of competition for junior developer jobs. A company might get dozens or even hundreds of applications for a single open role. In order to get scheduled for an interview, you're going to have to stand out somehow.

The work that you've done is probably very impressive, but it may not be obvious at first glance. A portfolio site lets you guide prospective employers through your work, highlighting the parts that are most relevant. You can showcase your work in the best possible light.