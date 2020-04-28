Deploying Netlify Functions with Gatsby Cloud

Update, April 28th 2020 — Exciting news! Gatsby Cloud has been updated! You don't need to follow the steps below anymore. Curious how to use Netlify Functions with Gatsby? Check out my newer tutorial on the subject, which covers everything you need to know about developing with Netlify Functions and Gatsby. Consider this article deprecated; I'm leaving it up purely for historical purposes.

Every now and then, Gatsby developers find themselves needing a sprinkle of back-end code. We don't necessarily need a whole server, and we certainly don't want to have to deal with things like load balancing and scaling. We just need some code to run not-in-the-browser.

Case in point: when I was rebuilding this blog, I wanted to track and display the number of likes each article gets, as well as the number of hits (for a retro-style hit counter).

For these kinds of situations, serverless functions are perfect. They let us write small bits of Node.js code without worrying about where that code will run.

This blog is built and deployed with Gatsby Cloud, a CI service for Gatsby sites, and it's hosted by Netlify. I'm a very happy Netlify customer, and Netlify Functions seemed like the perfect service for my needs!

Getting Gatsby Cloud and Netlify Functions to cooperate took a bit of tinkering, but happily it can be done! The solution I discovered feels robust and reliable, and my blog has been powered by these two services for several weeks now, without any issues.

Today we'll look at why these two services are worth combining, and how to do it for your own Gatsby site!

Disclaimer I'm an engineer working on the Gatsby Cloud team. I wrote this post in my spare time, not as part of my job, but I'm nevertheless biased when it comes to the awesome work my team does :D

Link to this heading What are Netlify Functions?

Netlify functions let you run event-driven server-side code, without worrying about running and maintaining a server. It's a service that sits in front of AWS Lambda, and brushes away some of the thorns of working directly with an Amazon product.

It allows you to write code like this, used by this blog to track hits:

js

When using Netlify for CI and deployments, you can pop this code in a /functions directory and the functions will get built and shipped whenever you push to Github. No manual steps needed 💯

Learn more about Netlify Functions in their documentation.

Link to this heading What is Gatsby Cloud?

Gatsby Cloud is a service provided by Gatsby Inc. to manage deployments of Gatsby apps.

Critically, Gatsby Cloud is not an alternative to Netlify—we still use CDN providers like Netlify or Amazon S3 to host your projects. Rather, Gatsby Cloud is a CI service that builds your site and distributes it for you.

There are lots of reasons to use Gatsby Cloud, but perhaps the most compelling reason for most developers is speed. We're building specialized infrastructure which allows us to build large Gatsby sites in record time.

Link to this heading With our powers combined…

Update, April 28th — This section is out of date! You don't have to do this anymore. If you place your functions in a top-level functions directory, they should be deployed automatically ✨

The trouble is that when using Gatsby Cloud, we aren't doing any building on Netlify; we build the site ahead of time, and upload the files to Netlify. This deprives Netlify of the opportunity to package and ship our functions!

Happily, we can work around this. We'll dive into how this all works, but for eager beavers, here's the code we need to add to gatsby-node.js .

js

Link to this heading Gatsby build hooks

In my opinion, one of the coolest things about Gatsby.js is that you can "hook in" to any of its build steps, like a lifecycle method.

onPostBuild runs right after the build completes. We can use it to prepare and copy the functions over to the right place, before it's handed off to Netlify.

Learn more about Gatsby build hooks in the documentation.

Link to this heading Zip It and Ship It

Remember when I mentioned that Netlify brushes away the thorns of working with AWS Lambda? One of those thorns is the quirk that every function needs to be its own packaged project.

Let's say I have two functions, track-hit.js and like-content.js . And let's assume that they both use faunadb , a Node module. I need to produce two .zip files, with the following contents:

Because the folks at Netlify are wonderful wizards, they extracted the module that prepares functions and published it on NPM as @netlify/zip-it-and-ship-it . This means we can leverage this critical part of Netlify's build process even though we aren't building on Netlify.

Link to this heading Cold and warm builds

When we ship our built project over to Netlify, it's going to look for functions in a very specific place: /public/functions . We need to have our built, prepared functions hanging out in that directory. Before we can build and prep the functions with zip-it-and-ship-it , we need to create the directory first!

This bit of code checks to see if the directory exists, and creates it if necessary:

js

Why might the directory already exist? Gatsby Cloud maintains a cache, to speed up subsequent builds. A "cold build" will start from scratch, while a "warm build" will reuse what it can. We need to ensure our build succeeds regardless of whether or not the directory already exists.

Node purists are probably aghast in horror at the fact that I'm using `existsSync` and `mkdirSync` instead of their default async versions. Because this is a build step, and not an active server, I couldn't see any compelling issue with doing it this way, and it makes the code a little simpler!

Link to this heading In conclusion

With a little bit of Node.js configuration, we're able to do some post-processing after the build, packaging up our functions and moving them to the spot Netlify expects to find them. When we push code to Github, Gatsby Cloud will run a new build, and then upload the resulting files to Netlify.

If you already have a Gatsby Cloud site, and you're considering using serverless functions, I can say unequivocally that Netlify makes the experience seamless and painless, and their generous pricing model means that you can experiment with them for free.

If you already use Netlify Functions and are considering moving your Gatsby site to Gatsby Cloud, we hope you'll give us a shot! One of our main focuses on the Gatsby Cloud team is to reduce the build time for complex / large sites. If you've been watching build times climb, we're doing our best to speed things up. ⚡️