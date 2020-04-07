Styling Ordered Lists with CSS Counters

Here's a scenario I find myself in now and then: I want an ordered list, and I want it to be pretty.

Because semantic HTML is important, I reach for the trusty <ol> tag:

html

Stop Drop Roll

The problem is that the "bullets" (the prefix numbers) are in a CSS-selector dead zone. There is no way to style them independently * !

I am not one to accept lackadaisical bullets. So I did some digging, and found an awesome solution 🎉.

CSS has a pretty nifty trick up its sleeve to deal with this situation. It has a built-in counter mechanism.

Here's how that looks:

css

Let's go through this step by step:

counter-increment is a CSS property that will increment a specific "counter" variable whenever it encounters a new element. We put it on every ordered-list item. I named my variable "muffins", because I like muffins. Before each ordered-list item, I display the current value of the count. counter() can be thought of as a CSS function which returns the value for a specific counter. In this case, muffins . I remove the default uncustomizable bullets with list-style: none , and specify a counter reset. This ensures that if I have multiple <ol> elements on a page, the counter will reset for each one.

:before?? This trick takes advantage of pseudo-elements. A pseudo-element in CSS is a way to inject a fake element before or after the main children of an element. content lets you specify what should go into that element. In this example, we're adding the current count, and a bit of formatting (a period and space), to simulate the default ol value. Feel free to experiment with this!

With this CSS, we've effectively recreated a default <ol> . The difference is that we now have a CSS selector, ol li:before , we can use to apply custom styles.

Here's how ordered lists look on this blog, using this trick:

I think you do something with dry ingredients The mixers play a role here Combine everything while crossing fingers Transfer to oven Poke with toothpick for fun, and then serve

It's not night-and-day, but I'm very pleased with the overall effect!

CSS counters feel like a next-gen feature, but actually they've been around forever. They're supported in Internet Explorer 8!!

Use this property without guilt ✨

The CSS Working Group agrees—they've penned a draft for a new ::marker pseudo-element, which would let you apply styles directly to list bullets.

Unfortunately, this is only available in Firefox and Safari.

Also: there's one more trick CSS counters have up their sleeves…

Here's the really cool thing: counter has a cousin, counters , and it works for nested lists.

Notice how the numbering stacks recursively, in this awesome-sounding curriculum:

Welcome to web school! HTML What are tags anyway? The truth about DOM CSS Wallpaper of the Web Box Model Mayhem Padding Border Margin Specificity as a service

Here's the CSS necessary for this:

css

It's super similar, except you use counters instead of counter , and you add an "intermediary" spacer (in this case, a period).

The ol doesn't get a lot of love compared to the ul . And yet, people love counting things! Something doesn't add up.