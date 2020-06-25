A Brief Hiatus

When I rebooted this blog in early 2020, the plan was to publish 1 new post every 2 weeks. No one was more surprised than myself when I actually stuck to that!

Unfortunately, a few weeks ago I injured my Ulnar nerve. I spend a lot of time on computers, and I think it's caught up with me. My physiotherapist has prescribed a few weeks without computers (I'm writing this on my phone!).

The good news is that this is a temporary non-serious issue. Plus, I'm still super motivated to work on this blog, and I have a ton of ideas for future articles and tutorials. I've been taking this opportunity to do some preparatory sketching; expect to see these fellas in an upcoming post about spring animation:

I'll be back as soon as I can—hoping to get back to my day job in a week or so, and then back to blogging a couple weeks afterwards. Until then: stay safe, wear a mask in public, and take frequent breaks from computers!

PS. If you're looking for some awesome content, check out some of these amazing blogs instead.