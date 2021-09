What the heck, z-index??

Exploring stacking contexts, one of the most misunderstood mechanisms in CSS.

The z-index property can be a tricky little bugger. Sometimes, no matter how much you crank up the number, the element never rises to the top! In this article, we explore stacking contexts, and see how they can thwart our efforts to use z-index. We'll also learn how to use this mechanism to our advantage.