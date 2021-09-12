CSS Variables for React Devs

This is a controversial opinion, but I rather like CSS-in-JS. 😬🚨

But! I also really like CSS. And I don't believe that using CSS-in-JS absolves you from needing to learn it. You're writing CSS either way! It's just packaged a little bit differently.

No matter where you put your CSS, it behooves you to develop a mastery of the language. Becoming better at CSS will make you a more effective front-end developer.

In this tutorial, we're going to see how to take advantage of one of the most exciting newer developments in CSS: CSS variables , AKA Custom Properties. We'll see how we can use them in our React apps to improve our workflows and do some pretty fancy stuff.

Link to this heading Why though?

As a React developer, you might be thinking that you don't need variables in CSS. You have an entire JavaScript engine at your disposal!

There are two reasons to switch to CSS variables in your React app:

The ergonomics are nice. It unlocks new possibilities! You can do things with CSS variables that are not possible with JS.

Let's look at how to use them, and then we'll see what doors get unlocked!

Link to this heading Quick intro

Here's what CSS variables look like:

css

The funky thing is that they look just like properties; in fact, the reason that they're officially called "CSS Custom Properties" is because they are properties, just like position or color . We can define our own properties now.

We can attach them to any selector, and they'll be inherited by all descendants, just like color or font-size . By hanging our custom properties on the root html tag, we ensure that they can be accessed anywhere in our app.

:root? Tutorials often show CSS variables being attached to a mysterious :root selector: css This is a fancy way to do the exact same thing; :root is a pseudo-class which points to the top-level HTML element.

Here are some other things to know about CSS variables:

You can summon the variable's value with the var keyword. Think of it as a getter function. var(--color-primary) , in this case, becomes rebeccapurple .

Custom properties need to start with two dashes. This is what differentiates them from traditional CSS properties.

They can hold any type of value, not just colors and pixels.

You can attach them to any selector, not just the root html tag!

You can specify a default value if the CSS variable isn't defined: var(--primary-color, pink) will fall back to pink if necessary.

Link to this heading In a React app

Let's see what this looks like in React. This tutorial uses styled-components, but the instructions should be relatively similar regardless of the CSS-in-JS library.

First, I'm going to assume that you have a file that holds all of your design tokens, something like this:

js

In a React app, you might import them directly into the components that need them:

jsx

Or, you might use a theme:

jsx

Here's the same code, but set up using CSS variables

jsx

We've created some variables, hung them on the root node, and now we can access them in our components:

jsx

This is a nice little win, in my opinion. Being able to access theme values without an import or an inline function is a breath of fresh air. You do lose some static typing benefits—more on this later—but it's a very happy tradeoff in my eyes.

This is a relatively minor difference, though. Let's look at something more interesting…

Link to this heading Changing values, not variables

So let's say we have a Button component.

It looks pretty, but we get feedback that the click target is too small on mobile devices: industry guidelines are that interactive elements should be between 44px and 48px tall. We need to bump up the size to make it easier to tap on phones.

Let's walk through a possible solution, not using CSS variables.

jsx

We ship this change, and we sleep a little bit better knowing that we've improved the usability of our app.

We quickly learn that our work isn't done, however. Buttons are not the only tappable elements in our apps! There's also text inputs, among others.

Let's update our TextInput component as well. To keep things DRY, we'll store our sizes on our theme:

jsx

We use those values in both of our components:

jsx

This is a significant chunk of CSS to be lugging around to any tappable element!

It turns out, CSS variables offer a very compelling solution to this problem, but it requires a mental model shift.

Instead of imperatively specifying how each component should respond at different breakpoints, what if we passed it a reactive variable that tracked that for us?

jsx

With this magic CSS variable, our responsive components get so much simpler:

jsx

Inside our components, height always points to the same variable, regardless of viewport size. The difference is that the variable changes its value when the window width changes.

This is a pretty wild idea, and it requires looking at responsive design through a different lens, but it's really compelling!

By consolidating the breakpoint stuff in a single place, we now have a single source of truth. Before, it was possible for a wayward developer to accidentally delete one of the breakpoints. Now it's packaged into a resilient variable.

It lets us be more explicit about why we're doing this. We're giving it a name— min-tap-target-height —which communicates why we need to set a height value in the first place.

It's more declarative! Instead of specifying how each component should change at every specific window size, we're just giving it a value to use, and it'll resize automatically if that value changes.

The "Principle of Least Knowledge" is the idea that code should only have access to stuff directly adjacent to it, and not "reach over" into a totally different part of the codebase. I feel like if we squint a little, that same idea applies here.

Another quick example: we can do the same trick for font sizes, so that each viewport has its own scale.

jsx

Semantically, this feels nice. Our components pick a size from the scale, and we swap out the scale depending on the viewport size.

Link to this heading Other new possibilities

CSS variables open at least 2 other doors:

Link to this heading Animate any property

There are some CSS properties that simply can't be animated. If you've ever tried to animate a linear or radial gradient, for example, you've realized pretty quickly that it doesn't work.

With CSS variables, you can animate any property, because you aren't applying the transition to the property, you're applying the transition to the value.

For example, here's a fun gradient animation, made possible with CSS variables:

Swirly!

At time of writing, this animation only works in Chrome and Opera. CSS variables are widely supported, but browsers are still implementing the ability to apply transitions to them. This is a part of CSS Houdini, a massive years-long effort to expose the CSS engine to developers.

Read more about this button in my tutorial, "Magical Rainbow Gradients".

Link to this heading “Dark Mode” flash fix

If you've tried to implement a "Dark mode" variant, you've probably been bitten by this tricky situation: for a brief moment, the wrong colors flash:

'Flash of light-mode' when the page loads.

"Dark Mode" is surprisingly tricky, especially in a server-rendered context (like with Gatsby or Next.js). The problem is that the HTML is generated long before it reaches the user's device, so there's no way to know which color theme the user prefers.

This is a surprisingly tricky problem to solve, and it deserves its own blog post. I'll be publishing something in the next couple weeks about this—be sure to subscribe so you don't miss it!

Link to this heading Getting and Setting

In the example above, we hardcode our theme values in a GlobalStyles component:

js

There may be times where you need to access these values in JavaScript.

If you'd like, you can keep storing them in a constants.js file. They'll be used to instantiate the CSS variables, but then also imported wherever you need the raw values in JS:

js

Another idea, though, is to use CSS as the source of truth. You can access the values with a bit of JS:

js

You can set those values from within JS as well:

Getting and setting CSS variables from JS is an escape hatch. You might be surprised how rarely you need it! You can even use CSS variables within embedded SVGs 😮

Link to this heading Drawbacks

Link to this heading No types

Probably the biggest downside to using CSS variables for themes is that there's no way to statically type them (via Typescript or Flow).

In my mind, this isn't a huge deal; I've been on both sides of this river. Having a typed theme object is nice, but I can't say that it's saved me a ton of time. Generally, it's obvious when you mistype the name of a CSS variable, and it's a quick fix.

I think it's important to run compile-time checks on your site, but I think tools like Chromatic are a much more reliable check. They run in CI and capture any differences in the rendered visual output.

All of that said: If type-safety is a must-have, you don't have to give it up! You'd just need to keep your styles in a JS object, and interpolate them in. This tweet from Fatih Kalifa shows how he set up his types for CSS variables.

Link to this heading Browser support

CSS variables enjoy healthy browser support amongst the 4 leading browsers, but it's missing IE support:

Link to this heading Not as loose

When using styled-components, you can put variables wherever you want, including within media queries:

jsx

CSS variables can't be used anywhere within media queries. There is chatter around letting users describe their own environment variables with env() , which would allow for this… But it has yet to materialize.

Link to this heading Conclusion

Despite these drawbacks, CSS variables open a lot of doors. I've used them on this very blog, and overall I've really enjoyed the experience of working with them!

A lot of popular tooling like Theme UI is built on top of CSS variables. Library authors are recognizing the value they provide.

Whether or not you decide to use CSS variables in your next project, it's worth knowing how to use them. You never know when you'll run into a problem that CSS variables can solve! It's one more tool for the toolbox.