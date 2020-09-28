Building a Modern-Day Hit Counter

I've spilled a lot of digital ink on this blog talking about the magic of compile-time workflows, using tools like Gatsby to build rich, dynamic web apps without needing a runtime Node server.

This works great for static content that changes infrequently (eg. blog posts), but how might we build something which relies on rapidly-changing user-generated data, like a hit counter?

In this tutorial, we'll cover how to use serverless functions to drive a hit counter, like the one on my blog:

A real live hit counter! Click for a surprise ✨

Intended Audience This tutorial assumes that you already have a static React site (Gatsby/Next) being deployed on Vercel or Netlify. It's written with the intermediate React developer in mind; if you're newer to the modern JS ecosystem, it might be a bit hard to follow.

Link to this heading Why would I want a hit counter?

So here's the thing: enough time has passed that the 90s are cool and retro now. * It's “on-trend”—there's been a bunch of cool nostalgia-ware this year:

Hit counters are quintessential “early web”. Your Geocities site wasn't complete without one!

Even if you don't want to build a hit counter, I encourage you to keep reading; hit counters are a fun example, but the tools we'll learn about in this post open all kinds of doors for your static site.

Tools

There are a few moving parts here that need to come together. Let's get a high-level picture of the terrain.

Link to this heading The frontend

I'll be using Gatsby in this tutorial, but any React-based frontend will work (like Next.js or create-react-app).

For the UI, we'll use React Retro Hit Counter, a package I created a couple years back. It gives us a React component we can use to display the hit count. It's also very customizable, in case you wanted a more minimal / modern aesthetic.

The package exposes a presentational / visual component, but it doesn't handle any of the data-fetching and state management for us. There are more pieces to this puzzle.

Link to this heading The backend

We're building a static site, so we don't have access to a runtime Node/Express server.

Platforms like Netlify and Vercel offer "Functions as a service". Instead of deploying a persistent application to a specific server, you deploy individual functions that fire up on request.

These platforms both use AWS Lambda under the hood, and they sand down some of the sharper edges. For example, when working with AWS Lambda directly, you need to do a fair amount of processing and bundling to ensure that each function is its own self-contained mini-application; both Netlify and Vercel take care of this for you, and they integrate it directly into the build-and-deploy process.

I've written about using Netlify Functions with Gatsby; check out that post for more context!

Link to this heading The database

I've chosen FaunaDB, a modern NoSQL hosted database built for serverless environments.

The choice for database felt a little bit arbitrary; our needs are pretty minimal, we really just need a place to store and retrieve a collection of numbers! But I've been pretty impressed with FaunaDB. It comes with an awesome admin panel, and it's specifically built to be used with serverless functions. I imagine it scales super well.

Here's a quick example showing how the FaunaDB JS API works:

js

FaunaDB is a “database-as-a-service”; they host it, and you pay for what you use.

This post is not sponsored, by FaunaDB or anyone else. I just happened to use it for this project, and thought it worked reasonably well! Ultimately, though, you should use whichever database you're already comfortable with. It isn't hugely consequential.

Link to this heading Our data model

Here's how Fauna databases are structured:

A database is similar to an SQL database. I created one for my entire site, which holds multiple types of data.

A collection is a set of individual items, like an SQL table.

A document is a single piece of data, like an SQL row.

An index lets us query a collection, to look up documents based on a specific field.

This is very similar to how MongoDB works, if you've used it before.

For our data model, we want to have 1 document per blog post, and it should track that post's slug, as well as the # of hits. Here's an example document:

json

Each of these posts will be stored in a collection, and will be indexed by slug .

Link to this heading Getting set up with Fauna

If you haven't already, sign up for an account with Fauna.

Create a new database, named after your site, and a new collection, named hits . You can leave every other field as its default value:

Let's also create a new index. Indexes are critical in FaunaDB; you don't query a collection, you query on index.

In this case, we'll source it from our hits collection, and name it hits_by_slug . We can specify which fields we will want to query by with "Terms": we'll set it to data.slug .

We'll need our FaunaDB secret key, to authorize the ability to access this database. Click “Security” in the left navigation, and then click “New Key” in the header. Click “save”:

We'll want to store our secret key in an environment variable called FAUNA_SECRET_KEY . Environment variables are beyond the scope of this tutorial, but here are some links if you're not sure how to do this:

Finally, we'll need to install the FaunaDB dependency:

bash

Link to this heading Setting up Functions

Before we can start writing our serverless function, we need to figure out where to put it! Netlify and Vercel each have their own standardized place:

A top-level functions directory for Netlify

A api directory inside pages for Vercel

The name of your functions file will be used in the route. Create a new file called register-hit.js . You'll be able to access it at the following URL:

For Netlify, /functions/register-hit.js will be served at /.netlify/functions/register-hit

For Vercel, /pages/api/register-hit.js will be served at /api/register-hit

Both Netlify and Vercel offer development tools that let you test this locally. I cover this in my article about Netlify Functions. For Vercel, check out their "vercel dev" announcement post.

Link to this heading Writing our “register-hit” function

Let's write some pseudocode to figure out how our function should work:

pseudocode

Our function has 3 responsibilities:

Create a document if it doesn't exist yet

Increment the hits value

Return the hits value to be displayed on the page

It may bother you that 1 function is both setting and getting the value; we're violating the single responsibility principle! But I think it's justified. The alternative is to have two separate endpoints, which means twice as many function invocations, which costs twice as much money.

Here's what this looks like, in JS. The business logic is the same, but the wrappers vary by platform:

Netlify Vercel js

Transactions If two requests come in at exactly the same time, they might not both be counted. There's no guarantee that the database will finish writing the new value before another request reads it. To solve this problem, we need to use transactions. FaunaDB does support them, but they're beyond the scope of this tutorial. Check out this HackerNews comment which provides an example of transactional atomic incrementing.

Link to this heading Wiring it up on the frontend

When our page loads, we'll make a request to this function endpoint to increment the number, and retrieve it to display.

As outlined above, we're going to use a package for the actual UI. Install the dependency:

bash

Check out the package's documentation to learn more about it.

Create a new component called HitCounter , and add this code to it:

js

There's a lot going on here, so let's break it down.

Essentially, we're creating a smart HitCounter component that wraps around the presentational one we get from NPM. It's going to fetch the data from our serverless function, and pass it along to that component.

We keep track of the number of hits in React state. We initialize it to undefined . The very first time our component renders, we won't have the data yet, so we have an early-return of null . We only want to show the hit counter when we know how many hits the page has.

We use useEffect to request our data immediately after mount. It'll invoke the function we wrote earlier, and return the current number of hits, which we'll set into state. This causes a re-render, and since hits is no longer undefined , we render the RetroHitCounter .

Our component takes a single prop: slug . This is a unique identifier for the specific article or page. It becomes a query parameter in our fetch request. This is crucial if we want to track individual pieces of content. We use slug in the useEffect dependency array, but this is more of a formality; we don't expect the slug to actually change.

Link to this heading Finding our component a home

We have a shiny batteries-included HitCounter component—what now?

You'll need to find a place in your project to render it. In a Gatsby/Next context, you could put it in every page-component you care about. You could also put it in a layout component.

You'll need to find a way to pass the slug to your component. This is outside the scope of this tutorial, since it depends entirely on your project's structure. In a Gatsby app, you should be able to fetch this with GraphQL.

Coupling and tradeoffs The approach that we've chosen couples the data-fetching to the presentation. This is a double-edged sword: it's convenient to use, but potentially hazardous. If you accidentally render multiple instances, your numbers will skyrocket, since every page view will increase the count by 2. This is a surprisingly easy mistake to make: maybe you have a desktop footer and a mobile footer, and you use media queries to ensure that only one is visible. Even if it isn't shown to the user, those components are still being rendered, so two fetch requests will be made on each visit! It might be wise to separate the two. When the page mounts, you can make a request to set and get the # of hits, and then store that data in context. Your HitCounter component would consume that context, without making any network requests. It's up to you to figure out which strategy works best for your project!

Link to this heading In conclusion

This tutorial covers how to create a hit counter, a delightful bit of flair sure to bring a smile to millennials' faces.

The core idea is much broader, though. With FaunaDB and serverless functions, we can build all kinds of stuff! On this blog, I use a similar technique for the “like” button, and I built an admin panel that lets me view the likes/hits for all of my articles.

It's never been easier to get up and running with serverless functions, and you get so much "for free" by using them: you don't have to worry about servers, maintenance, scaling...

For frontend devs, serverless functions and FaunaDB can be gateway drugs into full-stack development. So many new doors open up!

I can't wait to see what you build with these new tools 😄