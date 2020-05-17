js

In JavaScript, we can generate random numbers using the Math.random() function. Unfortunately, this function only generates floating-point numbers between 0 and 1.

In my experience, it's much more common to need a random integer within a certain range. For example, a random number between 10 and 20.

This little helper lets us do that!

Inclusive Exclusive This random function includes the lower bound, but excludes the upper bound. For example, random(10, 12) will grant either 10 or 11, but never 12. This was done intentionally, to match the behaviour of Math.random , as well as JavaScript methods like slice.

js

This function maps the 0..1 range generated by Math.random to a range you specify. If you haven't seen this practice before, it can be pretty wild looking!

Let's say we're going for a random number between 0 and 4. Because Math.random gives us a random number between 0 and 1, this is a relatively straightforward problem: we can multiply the result by 4, and round down to get the integer:

js

What if we want a minimum other than 0? What if we want a value between 1 and 4?

The trick is that we need to get the delta. 4 - 1 is 3 , so we'll get a random value between 0 and 2.99999. We can then bump it up by our minimum value, to shift it into the right range:

js

Our snippet does all of this work, rolled into a compact expression: