Short solutions to discrete problems which can be copied and pasted.
|Name
|Description
|Category
|Last Updated
|useRandomInterval
It's like setInterval, but more random!
React Hook
Jul 2021
|useTimeout
A React-friendly wrapper around the 'setTimeout' JavaScript method.
React Hook
Jul 2021
|useInterval
A React-friendly alternative to window.setInterval
React Hook
Jul 2021
|VisuallyHidden
A convenient component for contextualizing visual content for screen readers
React Component
May 2021
|useStickyState
A modified “useState” hook that uses localStorage to remember state across sessions.
React Hook
Jan 2021
|debounce
A classic debounce function, written in modern JS.
JavaScript
Dec 2020
|useBoop
Apply a whimsical "temporary hover" effect with this customizable React hook.
React Hook
Nov 2020
|ShiftBy
Get ever-closer to pixel-perfection with this handy pixel-tweaking React component.
React Component
Nov 2020
|InPortal
Convenient reusable portal component, for dropdowns and tooltips
React Component
Sep 2020
|random
Generate a random number in a range. The way we all wish Math.random worked.
JavaScript
May 2020
|range
Generate an array of numbers, for happy iteration
JavaScript
May 2020
|Scale with Pseudo-elements
A buttery hover effect that doesn't warp or distort your content
HTML & CSS
May 2020
|useToggle
Handy syntactic sugar around React.useState, for toggling a boolean value on and off.
React Hook
May 2020
|HTML Skeleton
Bootstrap your next project with this batteries-included HTML starter.
HTML & CSS
May 2020
|FadeIn
Fade stuff in on mount with this helpful utility component.
React Component
May 2020
|useHasMounted
Avoid weird SSR issues with this handy React hook. Know whether you're rendering on the client or server!
React Hook
May 2020
|usePrefersReducedMotion
Use animations responsibly! Guard against unintended consequences with this accessible React hook.
React Hook
May 2020
