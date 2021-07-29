It's like setInterval, but more random!

A modified “useState” hook that uses localStorage to remember state across sessions.

Get ever-closer to pixel-perfection with this handy pixel-tweaking React component.

Generate a random number in a range. The way we all wish Math.random worked.

Generate an array of numbers, for happy iteration

A buttery hover effect that doesn't warp or distort your content

Handy syntactic sugar around React.useState, for toggling a boolean value on and off.

Bootstrap your next project with this batteries-included HTML starter.

Fade stuff in on mount with this helpful utility component.

Avoid weird SSR issues with this handy React hook. Know whether you're rendering on the client or server!

