usePrefersReducedMotion

js
Link to this headingContext
For some people, motion can be harmful.
The
prefers-reduced-motion CSS media query allows us to disable animations for these folks. For our animations that are entirely in CSS (eg. CSS transitions, CSS keyframe animations), this works great 💯
What about for our animations in JavaScript, though? For example, when we use a library like React Spring or Framer Motion? We need to manage it ourselves, and it becomes a pretty tricky endeavour.
For these cases, I created a
use-prefers-reduced-motion hook.
I wrote a blog post all about this:
Link to this headingUsage
Link to this headingWith React Spring
jsx