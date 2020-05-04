usePrefersReducedMotion

js

Link to this heading Context

For some people, motion can be harmful.

The prefers-reduced-motion CSS media query allows us to disable animations for these folks. For our animations that are entirely in CSS (eg. CSS transitions, CSS keyframe animations), this works great 💯

What about for our animations in JavaScript, though? For example, when we use a library like React Spring or Framer Motion? We need to manage it ourselves, and it becomes a pretty tricky endeavour.

For these cases, I created a use-prefers-reduced-motion hook.

I wrote a blog post all about this:

Link to this heading Usage

Link to this heading With React Spring