Often, we aren't able to render all the content on a page in the initial paint:

We might be fetching that data from an API

As seen in The Perils of Rehydration , we can't render user-specific content when server-side rendering with something like Gatsby.

We might toggle between different UI elements depending on user state (eg. different calendar views)

It can be jarring for users when things snap into existence; if that happened in real life, it would be terrifying! Our brains are used to things transitioning.

<FadeIn> is a utility component to quickly add a fade-in animation for an element (or group of elements).

Click the button to re-load my 3D avatar:

Re-mount

